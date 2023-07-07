25 years ago
• Area teens from the Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola will combine a trip to Florida with a mission to share the fun side of Christianity next week. The 1st Priority Youth Choir will perform drama and music routines for churches in Ohio, Tennessee, George and Florida as they travel to Florida and back. The performances are meant to provide creative outlets for the teens and educate their audience, said director Peggy Seevers, who will accompany the choir along with Nate and Aimee Simons of Ashley.
