25 years ago
• The Indiana Volunteer Lakes Monitoring program will come to an end in 1996 due to a cut in funding by Congress. The program, which monitors 85 Indiana lakes and several in Steuben County, is administered by the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs, whose leader, Bill Jones, said alternative funding is being sought.
