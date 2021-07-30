Cathy Covell just finished up a week of volunteering at the Atlanta Olympics at the beach volleyball venue. The Prairie Heights High School and Tri-State University graduate got to see and meet many of the stars in beach volleyball, which is a new sport at the Olympics.
