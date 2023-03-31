25 years ago
• The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Fish and Wildlife, has been notified that it has received one of its required permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct a public access site on the Lake James chain of lakes. The permit was issued for land on Jimmerson Lake, the western most lake in the Lake James chain. Currently the Lake James chain only has ramps that are privately owned and charge a fee for use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.