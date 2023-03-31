Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.