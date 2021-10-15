Univertical Corp and Univertical Chemical Corp. have agreed to lease the former Dana-Weatherhead building on Weatherhead Street, moving the Detroit company to Angola, said information released by Mayor Bill Selman's office. Spokesman W. Chuck Walker said the company hoped to be operational by October 1997.
