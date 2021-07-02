Buck Lake Ranch is back! The legendary entertainment venue at the lake just west of Angola is reopening on July 7 under the new ownership of Carl and Joan Unger of Clear Lake. Their first concert will feature Michael Twitty, son of legendary country star Conway Twitty.
