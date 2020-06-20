Sampling was done on four Steuben County lakes to try to detect the presence of the highly invasive zebra mussel, which so far have not been found in any local lakes. Lars Johnson of Laval University, Quebec City, Canada, a pioneer in zebra mussels, did the sampling on Snow Lake and Lake James among other lakes. He said there wasn't any reason to not think the mussels were present in the lakes of Steuben County.
