Officials from Angola, Steuben County and the Breeden Family YMCA and Learning Center put their heads together on Monday in a session to discuss plans for the extension of Harcourt Road from State Road 127 to State Road 827. The extension will provide additional access to the YMCA, once it's built. It is a joint project of the city and the county.
