25 years ago
• The Herald-Republican newspaper is moving its Friday edition to Saturday starting on Sept. 6. The twice-weekly newspaper has been publishing on Wednesday and Friday since April 1989, but to better serve readers, especially sports fans, the newspaper will publish on Wednesday and Saturday.
(0) comments
