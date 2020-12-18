• 25 years ago
Angola and Steuben County officials are talking about cooperating on an extension of Harcourt Road, taking it from a few hundred feet east of North Wayne Street all the way east to Williams Street, State Road 827. The project, which could come in 1997 or 1998, could cost $2.2 million, but with federal funding, local government would only pay 20%. “We’re going to get a road out there come hell or high water,” Angola Mayor Bill Selman said.
