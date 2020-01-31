David J. "DJ" McLain, 20, sat almost emotionless when he pleaded guilty to the February 1994 murder of Scott Ostrander, 22, Angola, in Steuben Superior Court on Thursday. As part of a plea deal, McLain will serve up to 50 years in jail. A charge of auto theft was dropped as part of the deal. McLain admitted to beating Ostrander with a ball peen hammer then dumping his body in a field near Barton Lake in rural Fremont.
