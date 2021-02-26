Angola's Carrie Twitchell and Prairie Heights' Sarah Gordon gave it their best shot but came up short in the second annual Indiana High School Athletic Association-Farm Bureau Insurance 3-point shootout at the state basketball finals in Indianapolis. Twitchell went 9-25 and Gordon was 3-25 but winner Megan Newcomer of NorthWood made 13-of-25 attempts for the crown.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.