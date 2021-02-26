Angola's Carrie Twitchell and Prairie Heights' Sarah Gordon gave it their best shot but came up short in the second annual Indiana High School Athletic Association-Farm Bureau Insurance 3-point shootout at the state basketball finals in Indianapolis. Twitchell went 9-25 and Gordon was 3-25 but winner Megan Newcomer of NorthWood made 13-of-25 attempts for the crown.
- Bearman joins Trine as director of instructional design and development
- Three new COVID cases are fewest since August
- Wreck claims lives of two teenage brothers from Orland
- Deaths and funerals
- Burrell withdraws post-conviction relief petition
- Portman offers minimum wage increase, legal worker verification plan in U.S. Senate
- through the years angola
- Steel Dynamics Announces First Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend Increase
