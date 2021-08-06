25 years ago
• Forty-eight members of Co. B of the of the 2-151st Infantry Battalion headquartered at the National Guard Armory in Angola returned from Atlanta after spending two weeks providing security during the summer Olympics. But they returned on a somber note following the bombing and then a shooting of security detail members.
