The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has withdrawn from a plan to site a public access site near the dam at Nevada Mills on Jimmerson Lake, which would have provided a much needed public launch on the Lake James chain of lakes. Negotiations with Jamestown Township to lease or buy land it owns near the dam did not result in an agreement.

