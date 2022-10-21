The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has withdrawn from a plan to site a public access site near the dam at Nevada Mills on Jimmerson Lake, which would have provided a much needed public launch on the Lake James chain of lakes. Negotiations with Jamestown Township to lease or buy land it owns near the dam did not result in an agreement.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Purdue president-elect visits Steuben County
- Blass legacy celebrated in northeast Indiana
- What were they thinking?
- Jim Banks, Trump, and the GOP Cult
- Megan Fox hits back at troll who criticised her parenting
- Heather Rae El Moussa celebrates wedding anniversary with babymoon trip
- Tom Brady apologises for military comments
- Tom Felton sees Daniel Radcliffe as a brother
Most Popular
Articles
- Two new candidates vie for EN's Wayne Township seat
- Man held on 15 child porn charges
- Former VP Mike Pence predicts Republican red wave comeback (copy)
- Traveling Tonya: Angola native sold her house to go on hike
- New surgeon joins Auburn's Parkview Health
- Man facing child molesting charges
- Incumbent Durbin challenged by Porter for EN's Allen Township seat
- Changes at former golf course raising concerns in Rome City
- Monument damage carries hefty pricetag
- One driver arrested after Waterloo crash
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Purdue president-elect visits Steuben County
- Blass legacy celebrated in northeast Indiana
- What were they thinking?
- Jim Banks, Trump, and the GOP Cult
- Megan Fox hits back at troll who criticised her parenting
- Heather Rae El Moussa celebrates wedding anniversary with babymoon trip
- Tom Brady apologises for military comments
- Tom Felton sees Daniel Radcliffe as a brother
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.