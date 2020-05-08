25 years ago
• The extension of Harcourt Road from North Wayne Street to S.R. 827 is uncertain after the Steuben County Council voted against sharing the cost of an engineering study for the project. Initially the county had agreed to share the $9,000 cost, but council members balked, saying the project would only benefit Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.