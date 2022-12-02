In a school year that's nearing the halfway point and has already brought many accolades to the students, faculty, staff and administration, Angola High School received news on Monday that it has been named one of Indiana's Blue Ribbon Schools. Angola High School is one of three Indiana schools that are being forwarded on to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration as a national Blue Ribbon school.
Latest News
- Miller Poultry makes annual donation at Fremont pantry
- 'Sprited' reminds us that people can be redeemed
- Scientists May Be Closer to Effective HIV Vaccine
- No. 1 Georgia zeroes in on now, not next
- Jayhawk big men provide big spark in win over Seton Hall
- Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits
- Community calendar
- Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy
Most Popular
Articles
- Bitter-sweet taste of community support after tragedy near Orland
- Mother charged with aiding in rape of daughter
- Fort Wayne man in custody following Auburn shooting
- Search warrant leads to Katz arrest
- James Russell
- Turn Lane Growing Pains: New U.S. 6 configuration confusing some drivers
- Eastside announces honor roll students
- Man arrested for neglect, attempted escape charges
- The Venue asked to investigate alleged sex trafficking signs
- Police Chief Waters announces run for mayor
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Miller Poultry makes annual donation at Fremont pantry
- 'Sprited' reminds us that people can be redeemed
- Scientists May Be Closer to Effective HIV Vaccine
- No. 1 Georgia zeroes in on now, not next
- Jayhawk big men provide big spark in win over Seton Hall
- Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits
- Community calendar
- Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.