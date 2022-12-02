In a school year that's nearing the halfway point and has already brought many accolades to the students, faculty, staff and administration, Angola High School received news on Monday that it has been named one of Indiana's Blue Ribbon Schools. Angola High School is one of three Indiana schools that are being forwarded on to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration as a national Blue Ribbon school.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.