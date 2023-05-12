Allen County Sheriff's Department Captain Joel Working emerged the victor in a four-way race for the Republican nomination for Steuben County Sheriff, defeating Kedrick Beard, John Rowe and Don Wenzel. Winning the Democratic nomination was Angola police officer Stu Hamblen, who defeated challenger Joe Tawdul.
