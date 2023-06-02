25 years ago
• The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District is starting to plan for the future. The waste district that serves the lakes area is starting to plan for the day when its cluster septic system will have to be abandoned in favor of a more conventional waste water treatment system. What that will mean is the possibility of building a $26 million system to handle the 4,080 customers on Lake James, Crooked Lake, Snow Lake, Lake Gage and Jimmerson Lake.
