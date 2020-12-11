Steuben County's unemployment rate came in at a two-year low in October, reaching 3% for the first time in two years. This year's estimate is considered more accurate than data two years ago when the state decided to adjust the numbers because there was a calculation that led Indiana Department of Workforce Development officials to the conclusion they were artificially too low.
