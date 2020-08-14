After working with Angola and Steuben County officials, it has been determined that a rally of a Ku Klux Klan group from DeKalb County supposedly with members in the Angola area will hold a rally on the Steuben County courtyard on Aug. 26. The group wanted to hold its rally on the mound on the Public Square but Angola Police Chief Don Wenzel said he would not close off traffic for such a thing.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.