After working with Angola and Steuben County officials, it has been determined that a rally of a Ku Klux Klan group from DeKalb County supposedly with members in the Angola area will hold a rally on the Steuben County courtyard on Aug. 26. The group wanted to hold its rally on the mound on the Public Square but Angola Police Chief Don Wenzel said he would not close off traffic for such a thing.
