The newly formed Steuben Recreation Foundation has named an executive director, Craig Adolph, who comes to the group after having served all of his career as an Indiana State Police trooper yet with much experience coaching youth sports. The Foundation is working to develop a recreation facility in Steuben County that most likely will be affiliated with the YMCA.
