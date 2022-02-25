25 years ago
• A portable classroom will be used next fall at Hamilton Community Schools as officials try to address long-term solutions to slowly increasing enrollment. The board of education unanimously approved the purchase of the classroom, which will be placed outside the entrance of the elementary school.
