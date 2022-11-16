ALBION — If you aren't much for shopping on Black Friday, you can enjoy the great outdoors at an Indiana State Parks property for free on Nov. 25, including Chain O'Lakes in Albion at Pokagon State Park at Lake James.
In addition to free admission, and you can earn the chance to win nearly everything you need for a great picnic from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
The prize package is valued at nearly $360, and registration is simple. You just need to sign up for the INRF e-newsletter to enter. Entries will be accepted through Nov. 26.
For more information about #OptOutsideIN2022 and to learn how to win other great prizes, please visit on.IN.gov/optoutside.
As the official nonprofit for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the INRF celebrates Indiana's natural legacy by raising funds to support DNR and its programs.
Through land acquisition, outdoor education and outdoor recreation efforts, the INRF supports preserving Indiana's public lands forever. You can learn more about the INRF at Indiananrf.org.
