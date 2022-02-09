Harmon named District 2 CO of the year
Indiana Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon has been selected as the 2021 District 2 Officer of the Year.
Harmon is assigned to Wells County and has been a conservation officer since 2012.
In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, he has served as a public safety diver, background investigator, standard field sobriety test instructor, and field training officer.
District 2 includes Adams, Allen, Dekalb, Huntington, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley counties.
The district award puts Harmon in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall conservation officer in the state and is selected from the 10 district award winners.
Whitehead is District 1 CO of the year
ELKHART — Indiana Conservation Officer Dustin Whitehead has been selected the 2021 District 1 Officer of the Year.
Whitehead is assigned to Elkhart County and has been a conservation officer since 2009.
In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, he has served as a public safety diver, defensive tactics/firearms instructor, and field training officer.
District 1 includes Kosciusko, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, Fulton, Miami, and Wabash counties in north-central Indiana.
New angler creel survey being done on Ohio River
As part of a collaborative project with five other state fisheries management agencies, Indiana DNR will interview anglers at Ohio River public access sites during a creel survey this year to better manage the river’s fish populations.
Creel survey clerks will ask anglers questions about their fishing trip, fishing preferences, and demographics. They will also measure harvested fish.
Indiana DNR will use this information to evaluate angler use of the river’s resources in Indiana. It will also allow agencies to compare across the 981 miles of the Ohio, from the headwaters in Pennsylvania to the Mississippi River confluence in Illinois.
Surveys in the upper pools of the river have already begun and are scheduled to begin in Indiana’s pools this month. In the winter months, creel survey clerks will focus on access sites near the tailwaters below dams. From mid-March to mid-October, clerks will randomly visit all public access sites.
To find a place to fish on the Ohio, see on.IN.gov/where2fish.
