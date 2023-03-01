INDIANAPOLIS — Registration for the annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop, which is open to women ages 18 and older, is currently underway.
The Becoming and Outdoors-Woman workshop will be held May 5-7, at Ross Camp in West Lafayette.
The Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program is designed for women to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed, low-pressure environment.
Participants will choose four activities from more than two dozen offerings, including fishing, archery, geocaching, wild edibles, wildlife tracking, shooting muzzleloader guns and outdoor cooking.
The workshop is for women who have never tried these activities, but have hoped for an opportunity to learn; who have tried them but are beginners hoping to improve; or who know how to do some of the activities, but would like to try new ones.
Women who enjoy the camaraderie of individuals with similar outdoor interests and who seek time away to reconnect with nature are also prime candidates for Becoming an Outdoors-Woman.
Registration, which closes when at 100 registrants, can be done at IndianaBOW.com. The cost for the workshop is $275, which includes all equipment, meals and lodging.
