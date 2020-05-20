It’s nesting season for Indiana’s turtles, which means Hoosiers may find them crossing roads this time of year.
All native turtles are regulated in Indiana. Endangered species and Eastern box turtles are protected and cannot be collected from the wild or kept as pets.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources encourages drivers to help turtles cross the road when they can by taking heed of the direction the turtle is heading and carefully carrying it across the road and placing it in a safe location.
Turtles should not be taken to different locations than that in which they are found. They are territorial and have difficulty adjusting to new surroundings.
“If you encounter a turtle, it’s best to simply observe and enjoy the shelled reptile in its natural habitat,” said a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. “Wild turtles do not make good pets.”
Turtles live a long time, some longer than humans, and are difficult to care for properly as pets as they have needs that are best met in the wild.
It is illegal to sell native turtles taken from the wild in Indiana.
According to the Hoosier Herpetological Society, there are 16 species of turtles in Indiana. Seven of them — the Blandings turtle, alligator snapping turtle, river cooter, ornate box turtle, Eastern musk turtle, Eastern mud turtle and spotted turtle — are endangered species. Several others are species of special concern, including Eastern box turtles. It is illegal to collect any of these species from the wild.
Indiana’s turtles face a number of conservation challenges.
“Habitat loss and illegal collection for the pet trade remain imminent threats, and the destruction of turtle nests by predators continues to impact populations,” says the DNR.
Turtles found crossing roads may be moved off the roadway as long as conditions are safe to do so and the turtle is moved in the direction it was traveling. The turtle should not be moved to a new area, which would displace it from its home range and remove it from the population. Relocating turtles to new areas can leave turtles disoriented and spread new diseases to that area, says the DNR. Some species, like Eastern box turtle, have a strong homing instinct and if moved, may spend most of the rest of its life trying to find its original home.
Turtle nests in backyards should be left undisturbed. A mesh cage may be placed over the nest to protect the eggs from predators, as long as it is checked daily for hatchling turtles.
Common snapping turtles and softshell turtles may be harvested with a valid Indiana hunting or fishing license, but bag limits, season dates and other regulations apply. See eregulations.com/indiana/fishing/reptiles-amphibians. The hunting season for these species is closed during the April–June nesting season.
