Usher in 2022 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes.
First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2022 and a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes. Find a hike near you at on.IN.gov/INstateparkevents.
The guided hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks. First Day Hikes will take place in all 50 states.
First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks.
Here are the two hikes offered in northeast Indiana:
• Chain O’Lakes State Park. Meet at 2 p.m. at the Sand Lake Beach parking lot for this 1.5-mile hike over easy terrain, which should last about 90 minutes. The hike will be followed by cocoa and cookies as supplies last.
• Pokagon State Park. Meet at the CCC Shelter for a 3-mile hike from 2 to 3:30 p.m. There will be a bonfire, cocoa and treats after the hike. Park in the South Beach parking lot or near the basketball courts.
