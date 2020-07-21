ANGOLA — The 101 Lakes Trust recently released the names of its essay contest winners.
The sole adult entry was by Angola Middle School science teacher Paul Beckwith, who encourages his students to enter the contest every year. Beckwith explores how birds drink with a focus on the Great Blue Heron and the plastic Dippy Bird toy. Birds worldwide "follow the water," Beckwith says.
"The surface of the Earth is 71 percent water," says his essay. "But 96 percent of that water is ocean and only a select few birds such as the petrels or albatrosses have special glands that let them drink sea water. That is why the free peanuts and pretzels at the bar are not really free. That is also why you will never see an albatross at Happy Hour or a petrel with a pretzel. Okay, there is 4 percent of the planet's water that is fresh. Yes, but most of that is in glaciers. They created our lakes and the best state park and then left 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. A bird may as well stick its beak or bill on a frozen flagpole, Ralphie."
Beckwith will receive $50 for his winning piece of prose.
Due to the dearth of adult entries and the makeup of the youth entries, judges awarded poetry and prose at both the fourth grade and seventh grade level.
The results are:
• Fourth grade, prose — 1st place, Lucia Yagodinski; 2nd, Dakota Snyder
• Fourth grade poem — 1st Shaheer Kazi, 2nd Hunter Czarnecki, 3rd Keyonna Knox
• Seventh grade poem — 1st Reese Webster; 2nd Nabeeha Kazi, 3rd Dakota Osborn (with illustration)
First-place essays earn the writer $50; second place, $25; and third place, $10. The contest is held annually with the winners typically announced around the end of the school year. The theme always revolves around water.
With students learning online during the last part of the school year due to concerns about COVID-19, awards were not distributed as usual. The winners can be assured that they will receive their prizes during the first part of the school year or they may contact: Amy Oberlin at aoberlin@kpcmedia.com or 260-665-3117, ext. 2142 and arrangements can be made.
The winning essays will be published on the 101 Lakes Trust Facebook page.
