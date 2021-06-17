Chain O’Lakes State Park, Pokagon State Park and the Trine State Recreation Area offer activities for a range of ages.
Entry fees for state parks are $7 for in-state vehicles, $9 for out of state.
Here are some upcoming events for the state properties.
Today
• Purple Martin Nest Check, Pokagon State Park at the Potawatomi Inn Beach, 9:30-10 a.m.
Friday, June 18
• Saving the Box Turtle, Chain O’Lakes State Park campground interpretive area, 6-7 p.m.
• Owl Prowl, Chain O’Lakes State Park Stanley schoolhouse, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
• Paddling Basics, Chain O’Lakes State Park boat rental, 9:30-10 a.m.
• Paddle Prowl, Chain O’Lakes State Park boat rental, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., $5 per boat per hour rental fee
• Women’s Group Hike, Pokagon State Park Nature Center, 7-9 p.m., registration required
Sunday, June 20
• Sunday Morning Bird Walk, Pokagon State Park Nature Center, 8:30-10 a.m., registration required
Friday, June 25
• Feathered Friends Friday, Pokagon State Park naturalist outpost station on the Potawatomi Inn lawn, 9-10 a.m.
• The Great Groundhogs, Chain O’Lakes State Park campground interpretive area, 1-1:45 p.m.
• Black Rat Snake, Chain O’Lakes State Park Nature Center, 4-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
• Owl Superpowers, Pokagon State Park camp host site 400, 10-11 a.m.
• Macro-Invertebrate Mayhem, Chain O’Lakes State Park, 1-2 p.m., wear water shoes and prepare to get messy
• Floating Campfire, Chain O’Lakes State Park beach swimming area, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
• Patriotic Pops, Pokagon State Park Potawatomi Inn lawn, 7:30-8:30 p.m., no tickets required but park entry fees do apply
Saturday, July 3
• Glacier Gliders Monthly Hiking Club, Chain O’Lakes State Park, 9-10:30 a.m., start locations announced at facebook.com/chainolakessp
• Patriotic Tye-Dye Fun, Chain O’Lakes State Park Sand Lake Nature Center, 1-4 p.m., bring your own white cotton item or purchase a shirt for $10 while supplies last, cash only, dye and rubber bands provided
