FREMONT — A Baltimore oriole that cannot fly. A pileated woodpecker chick blown from its nest. Big, onery sandhill crane colts that lost their way.
These birds and more have stayed at a small, no-frills rescue facility operated by Lana and Louie Lee of rural Steuben County.
The Lees live on a lily pad studded waterway in northern lakes country. The setting is serene and fitting for their feathered guests.
Rescue
The Lees fill a unique niche in the tri-state area, an outreach for injured songbirds. They have been doing it for four years, associated with Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne.
“We get all kinds,” said Louie. “Some of them are hit by cars. Some of them are cat attacks. They hit windows.”
Often, with a window strike, the bird will stay less than a day while it gets its bearings, then the Lees let it take to the sky.
Cat attacks are much worse, said Lana. Enzymes in the cats’ saliva infects the birds, causing them to die slowly over a period of around 24 hours. There have been times, said Lana, where all she could do was sit with the bird and cry. She urged people with domestic cats to keep them inside their houses.
Soarin’ Hawk veterinarians examine about 90 percent of the birds the Lees take in but they have an effective tool kit of their own. They administer antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medicine. Louie sets and bandages injured legs and broken wings.
They collaborate with Dr. Pat Funnell of Pine Valley Veterinary Clinic, Fort Wayne, who works extensively with Soarin’ Hawk and is a member of the Association of Avian Veterinarians.
Nature
Funnell took a look at the Baltimore oriole brought to the Lees this spring after it flew into a window.
“He did not fly and nobody figured out why he couldn’t fly,” said Lana. The orange bird hopped from branch to branch. After almost a month, the oriole suddenly learned to spread its wings again in an outdoor area at the Lees'.
This year they saw a lot of ducks and robins, which they say may be related to windy weather. They had wood ducks and mallards, which they gave a place to stay until they were mature enough to live on their own. They are put in a dog kennel lined with wood chips on the Lees’ deck with a pan of water they can get into to learn to swim.
From their vantage point in a marshy location, the Lees watch for a mallard hen to come through with her ducklings and release a little orphan into a foster family. The process is often successful, they said.
They took care of a fledgling green heron from Clear Lake this year.
“There were numerous cats in the neighborhood and people were really concerned,” said Louie. The Lees' home provided a safe place for the little bird to grow while eating 1 to 2 dozen minnows a day, then it was set free.
“We went to rescue a hawk and it turned out to be a quail,” laughed Louie.
Another deceptive bird is the common nighthawk. As juveniles, their huge mouths belie their small stature.
Sandhill cranes are another story. An adult sandhill stands almost 4 feet tall. They mate for life and nurture nests with one to three eggs in wetlands areas. The colts are born covered in down, frisky and well developed.
“They use that beak like a sword,” said Louie.
Nurture
Generally, the Lees’ patients come through referrals from Soarin’ Hawk.
“That way they have a record and we have a record,” said Lana.
They’ve cared for birds from across the tri-state area. Shirley Needham of Rochester also runs a rescue but people willing to provide emergency care to songbirds are few and far between.
On Aug. 26, Lana and Louie appeared on a live feed on Soarin’ Hawk’s Facebook page. It can be viewed at facebook.com/soarinhawk/videos/645913542719287.
Lana led discussion with the story of a nest of four mountain bluebirds she protected for about a month in 2017 after they came to Indiana inside an old tractor. Mountain bluebirds are from the western United States and cannot thrive on the natural diet provided by Midwestern ecology.
Along with caring for bluebirds in an elaborate cage inside her house, Lana arranged a ride back to their territory.
“It was in their newspaper in South Dakota that we rescued these birds,” she said.
She recalls the success story happily, relaying how the Eastern bluebirds living in her neighborhood would sit on the windowsills outside and call to their cousins in the house.
The Lees have rehabilitated Eastern bluebirds, goldfinches and two hummingbirds accidentally thrown from their nest while someone was trimming a tree.
"They were fun to feed," said Lana of the tiny chicks. She fed them watered-down nectar with bits of needle worm for protein. While hummingbirds are known for their love of nectar, "They actually eat the little tiny bugs that are in the flower," Lana said.
Woodpeckers that hit windows and fell to the ground visit for a short while, enjoying meal worms and suet cakes. Occasionally, the Lees said the woodpeckers come around to visit.
Not every story has a happy ending. The Lees were delighted to be caring for a pileated woodpecker chick whose nest was blown out of a LaGrange County tree during a storm.
"He would sit on my shoulder and peck at my ear," said Louie.
After a couple of weeks with the Lees, the pileated was taken to Soarin' Hawk, but did not survive.
"That's a heartbreaker," said Louie.
Their outreach has not detracted from their enjoyment of nature. The Lees revel in kingfishers flitting through the marsh, cardinals dining on sunflower seeds in their feeders and bald eagles nesting at Pokagon State Park and in the Orland area.
