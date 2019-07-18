LAKE JAMES — Pokagon State Park staff members assisted Blue Heron Ministries in a quick burn near the nature center to prepare a small area for prairie plantings this coming winter and summer.
"The weather conditions were good — low humidity and light winds," said Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball.
Planning for the demonstration plot started with an introductory meeting in May, hosted by Blue Heron Ministries' Nate Simons. Around a dozen people volunteered for a conservation workshop that will last more than a year and incorporates the landscape project.
Blue Heron Ministries is a non-profit Christian land conservation organization based in Angola. It contracts with private and public land owners and other nonprofit conservation organizations to restore marshland, sedge meadow, prairie, oak savanna and open oak woodland communities in northeast Indiana, south central Michigan and northwest Ohio.
Simons will teach participants how to use native plants, collect and plant native seeds, use controlled fire and other resources to encourage natural growth.
They will work on the small plot south of the nature center that decades ago was a pasture for buffalo. Some invasive species were extirpated earlier this year and on July 8, Simons conducted a controlled burn to remove unwanted grasses and weeds.
"Within just a few minutes, our half-acre was cleared," said Ball.
The Potawatomi Indians — who supplanted Miami Indians and lived in northeastern Indiana about 75 years before they were nudged out by white settlers — used fire to control forests and brush, said Simons, which kept the prairie landscape healthy and in check.
The workshop participants will gather prairie seed in October and plant it in December. To wrap up the program, they will plant prairie plugs in June 2020.
The idea is to return the land to a showpiece of what the landscape in Steuben County would have looked like before human intervention.
"We still have little pieces of it left for us to see," said Simons. It is imperiled, he said, with less than one percent remaining.
Northeastern Indiana would have supported a tall grass savanna-oak woodland continuum. It featured a variety of ecosystems, including areas where woods met shorelines and supported now endangered species like the Mitchell's satyr butterfly, Blanding's turtle, Massasauga rattlesnake and white lady's slipper.
Steuben and LaGrange counties, in their natural states, are "sun drenched and fire dependent," said Simons. Farming, introduced species, roads, development and different landscape management techniques have changed things.
"In state parks, prescribed fire is a tool used to mimic the natural and man-made disturbance many of these unique natural areas once depended on for survival," says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources web site. "Certified staff with specific fire training plan, conduct and evaluate prescribed fire in areas of forests, prairies, savanna, wetlands and crop fields each spring and fall when meteorological conditions are optimal for safety and effectiveness."
