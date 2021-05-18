It was a fine day for the peregrine falcon family living in a box high atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center until Brad Bumgardner came along.
The executive director of the Indiana Audubon Society was there just long enough to retrieve the one chick that hatched this year so he could put an identification band on it.
The annual tradition upsets the birds, to put it mildly, but it is no walk in the park for those tasked with retrieving the birds, either.
Bumgardner, in a safety harness, has to go right out to the edge of the building and then lean around to retrieve the chick, with a 430-foot drop straight down at his back. He keeps his eyes on the box and the task at hand on his mind to avoid looking at or thinking about the drop.
And while he’s doing this the parent falcons, Moxie and Jamie, are dive-bombing him. Yes, he wears a hard hat.
“I know that I’m going to be hit,” said Bumgardner, formerly an employee at Pokagon State Park. Last year Moxie tried to rip the mask off his face. She broke the mask but left his skin and face unscathed.
This year Moxie laid four eggs, but only one hatched. Bumgardner said that may have been because of the cold snap and late snowstorm. Maybe the eggs got too cold while Moxie was out finding food.
The surviving chick now has a name, thanks to the Boys & Girls Club, which suggested BeeGee, a name appropriate for a male or female bird. So which is it?
Bumgardner said female peregrines have bigger feet than males, and after inspecting BeeGee he determined the chick is female.
When he grabbed a hold of BeeGee he put her in a 5-gallon bucket and brought her inside on the 26th floor for banding.
He also retrieved the three unhatched eggs for inspection.
BeeGee screeched and flailed about, feathers and fluffy down flying everywhere, as Bumgardner put two bands on her leg. The bands are used for identification and tracking. A peregrine falcon from Indiana has been found as far away as Costa Rica.
He also retrieved a band from the box that did not come from a peregrine. He said it was from a bird in a racing pigeon club that became dinner for the falcons.
“Peregrines love pigeons,” he said.
Moxie and Jamie have been nesting atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center since 2012. Moxie is from Canton, Ohio, and the father, Jamie, migrated to Fort Wayne from Port Sheldon, Michigan. This is the 64th peregrine chick to be banded since the box was installed in 1996.
See the action in the nesting box anytime by going to indianamichiganpower.com/clean-energy/environment/falcon-cam.
