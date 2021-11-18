HOWE — Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station in LaGrange County had a surplus of rainbow trout, which allowed for these additional stockings.
The stocked surplus trout are greater than 7 inches on average.
Stocking locations included:
• Pinhook Lake (South Bend, St. Joseph County) — 400 fish
• Fancher Lake (Crown Point, Lake County) — 1,000 fish
• Delaware Lake (Fort Harrison State Park, Marion County) — 700 fish
• Cedar Lake (Whitley County) — 2,128 fish
• Brookville Reservoir Tailwater (Franklin County) — 1,000 fish
Anglers age 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size limit of 7 inches.
There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes. To review inland trout regulations, visit https://bit.ly/3HshBKN.
