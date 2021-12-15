MARSHALL — If you are looking for a different type of winter adventure this year, you might consider taking an ice hike at Turkey Run State Park.
Turkey Run State Park is bringing back its ice hikes in 2022. They will be offered each Saturday and Sunday in January and February beginning Jan. 8 except Jan. 29 and 30, which are the dates of the park’s Eagles in Flight weekend. All hikes will begin at 11 a.m. and last until approximately 12:30 p.m.
Hikers will have four options. Naturalists will lead participants through Rocky Hollow and the Punchbowl, Box Canyon and Gypsy Gulch, the Ice Box and Bear Hollow, or Turkey Run Hollow and the canyon along Trail 7.
Advance registration for the popular hikes can be completed at turkeyrunicehike.eventbrite.com.
Boot spikes will be available for free during the hikes if needed. Participants need to be able to lift both legs to a 90-degree angle. The spikes are also available to rent throughout the winter from the Nature Center for $3 for two hours, and adult and youth sizes are available. A naturalist will be available to help hikers put the spikes on.
The hikes and routes are subject to change due to weather.
Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 East Park Road, Marshall, in Parke County in westcentral Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.