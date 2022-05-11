Kellen Kimmell bagged his first tom turkey while participating in a youth hunt in late April in Whitley County. Kellen is the son of Christy Kimmell, Albion, and lives with his older brother and twin sister. Kellen was hunting on a friend's property. He is a ninth grader at Central Noble High School and is an avid hunter. These photos were shared by his grandmother, Judy Parks.
