October 10, 1998.
It was a picture-perfect autumn day in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.
Thinking I would take a short cut to Plumtree Church through the hills and hollers, navigating the mountain curves in a 5-speed Eagle Talon, I got lost and was nearly late for the wedding. In any other circumstance it would not have been a big deal — but, it was my wedding!
Our outdoor reception was at an old homestead cabin up behind the church; the leaves were beginning to turn. I can’t think of a more romantic fall setting for two people who love each other and the outdoors.
Jennifer and I chose October for a couple of reasons. We went on our first hike in the autumn to Crabtree Falls where we first fell for each other. We also wanted an annual excuse to get away during our favorite time of the year. Some of our fall adventures have taken us on a camping trip to Canada and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, The Great Lakes International Draft Horse Show in Lansing, Trine Recreation Area, and a return trip to the cabin at Blue Stone State Park in West Virginia, where we honeymooned. West Virginia is for lovers, you know.
October of 2003, we stayed at the Maxwell House in Mount Airy, North Carolina and hiked the trails of Hanging Rock State Park as best as would could. Jennifer was 9 months pregnant with our third child. She was born Oct. 28; we named her Autumn Caroline. She is my favorite daughter … she’s my only daughter!
Autumn is everything special about this time of year. She’s as sweet as apple cider. She’s as beautiful as the turning maple leaves and October sunsets. She’s as determined to bloom as sweet autumn clematis. She’s as joyful and stubborn as Autumn Joy Sedum. Sounds like the makings of a good country song.
Speaking of that — this year Jennifer and I have tickets to see our favorite country music artist in concert for our anniversary. Josh Turner is a Carolina boy, South Carolina, maybe that’s why we like his music so much. As I write I think about his song “She’ll Go On You.”
“If you got a special one better love her every day …
better cherish her every second of your life.
If you’ve got a little girl better take the time ….
better cherish her every second of your life.
Cause this precious little thing we call time ….
She’ll go on you.”
Autumn will be here and gone before we know it. Take some time to enjoy everything that is special about this time of year the sights, sounds and smells with the ones you love.
