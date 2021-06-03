If you love green, you must love the month of June. Sure, the greens of early spring are special. The new, bright, fresh greens of April are welcomed after a long winter. The month of May greens fill in bare spots and close forest canopies.
As grasses emerge and rise tall, their colors evolve into a spectrum of greens. We notice them in June. Hay fields get our attention on country drives. Though a monoculture of one main species, their dark blades wave in slight breezes in a vast, green of pastoral gentleness.
And yes, we get home and notice our green yard grass getting long and needing a trim. I hold off mowing as long as I can in the spring because once I begin, it seems the more often I mow.
As yard grass grows it, too, fills in and begins to send up flower stalks. We don’t notice them so much because we cut them as they grow. Those that are missed along fences or edges of groomed spaces, bolt, flower, and go to seed. With rains, longer days, more sun, grasses excel and become the most robust. Our mowers labor. Our Dad would refer to it in kind of a bark “that tough June grass,” as if it were a separate, special species. I smile now, every June thinking of Dad walking back and forth across the yard cutting “that tough June” grass.
I don’t mind working outside — love it actually — but there are many things I would rather do than mow grass. Some people love it. We see enormous yards out in the country where homeowners participate in what my friend Kip calls “recreational mowing.” Our friend Amy is one. Don’t even think about hopping on her John Deere. With a smile, she says, “I love to mow.”
Part of it is the satisfaction of seeing the big job done. Neat and crisp, groomed is good.
Personally though, I like a little rough uniqueness to the lawn. On our country farm I’ve surrounded the home as much as practical with native, shortgrass prairie. As the name implies a major component is grass. We have several native grass species and intermixed with native sedges and wildflowers, accented with native shrubs and trees, it is a look that suits the Wooley home well.
Native grasses have different looks. They vary by shades of green, width of blades, some are clumps, some more individual and separated. Some are short and delicate; some are tall and robust. Grass flower and seed heads, I think, rival the beauty of many, more showy, flowers. Certainly smaller, but in clusters they can be quite striking. Indian grass has a large feather-like plume of golden-bronze come late summer. The big bluestem sports a seed head of three to four stalks giving it a turkey track look and the easy nickname of turkey grass.
A close look at side oats gramma when in flower reveals tiny reddish anthers on flowers, best viewed in an early morning or late evening sun. As their name implies, they are arranged along one side and droop gracefully along arching, thin stems.
Prairie dropseed grows in short roundish globes and sends up the most delicate stalk of widely spread tiny flowers. Some say, and I agree, this grass gives off the enticing aroma of hot buttered popcorn when going to seed.
These grasses are perfect for cultivated landscapes for many reasons. First, they are native and while in our yards reflect the rich natural heritage of our region. They are easy to grow since they are adapted for here. They are perennial and tough. During droughts, our non-native yard grasses turn yellow unless drenched with water from wells and pipes at our expense. Native grasses send roots deep in search of water and find enough to remain richly green.
Native grasses are free! The ornamentals at nurseries and home garden centers cost money. Native grass seeds can be collected in the fall at any natural area featuring such, and either scattered in winter to germinate in spring, or stored safely and planted in pots early spring and then those set out in gardens late summer.
Homeowners and entire towns and municipalities are realizing the benefits of native grasses. In street medians in both downtown Angola and leading into Fort Wayne, are rows of prairie dropseed. It is a perfect low-growing ground cover.
A row of prairie dropseed at the edge of a home flowerbed makes the perfect transition from mowed lawn to a wilder plant display. Some municipalities may frown on a totally wild looking lawn, but islands of wild plants with these nice, native, shortgrass prairie selections can provide pocket collections of bird and butterfly friendly, loving beauty.
The next time you park the mower, take time to look about the yard and see where you can make it look a little greener. It’s easy and a small way to leave the world a little greener as wel
I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journey-work of the stars.
— Walt Whitman, from “Leaves of Grass”
