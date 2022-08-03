The composites (or compositae, as botanist refer) is the largest plant family on earth. The blooms are many small flowers growing together (hence composite) to form one larger flowerhead. Think daisies and dandelions.
Each flowerhead features a circle on flattened ray flowers surrounding a head of center disk flowers giving us a full, often showy, bloom. In our gardens, giant sunflowers reach to August skies with sun-seeking, dinnerplate-size flowerheads. Below and in prairie gardens, tall coreopsis, gray-headed coneflowers and brown-eyed Susans do the same.
In prairies and along wild roadsides composites of the genus Silphium thrive in summer sun. Four occur in Indiana. All are tall with bright yellow beautiful blooms.
One of the most intriguing is cup-plant, Silphium perfoliatum. It grows to 8 feet, or more, and can sport near the top between 10 and 30, 2- to 3-inch flowers. Large, rough leaves grow opposite of one another along a square-shaped stem. The upper leaves are perfoliate, meaning the stem appears to pass through the leaf pair. These leaves point upward and form a “cup” that holds water many days following rainfall.
Cup-plant is found throughout Indiana in most counties but interestingly enough is not recorded by Charles Deam in his "Flora of Indiana" (1940, reprinted 1970) in our four northeast Indiana, lakes-country counties. It has been observed and recorded recently though by resource managers with Blue Heron Ministries, finding a small stand of a handful of plants in a fen in LaGrange County.
The scarcity is interesting because the plant does grow well in our counties when introduced into prairie plantings and gardens. It grows so well that it can become overly aggressive and overwhelm other species that we also find desirable. For that trait, cup-plant is often avoided in larger natural area plantings by some restoration enthusiasts, me included.
In controlled environments, however, cup-plant can be a colorful and fascinating addition providing late summer delights. Insects and birds know well it can provide a refreshing drink or dip on a hot, dry, summer day. It’s a treat to poke your head into the plant and see what wasp, bee, beetle or bug might be using this little plant-provided pool.
Minnesota naturalist and writer Travis Bonovsky once observed an adult red-winged blackbird dip a bill full of insects into the cup, possibly to moisten or freshen them, he thought, before feeding to offspring back at the nest.
My friend and local plant enthusiast Monte had a very small, bright green, gray treefrog resting on a big cup-plant leaf. It was sun-basking at the time of observation, but it’s possible (and I like to imagine) it eventually warmed and dried to the point a refreshing dip in the cup-plant pool was in order. The frog was tiny enough and some pools big enough that laps around the stem would be possible. Yes, I like to imagine.
Above the cups, blooms provide attraction for a variety of butterflies and other pollinators. The plant is a common home for red aphids seeking refuge under the large triangular leaves, which in turn, might provide meals for small birds also knowing where to seek.
Come autumn, cup-plant flowers go to seed becoming the bird banquets that all members of the sunflower family become. What a treat to approach these plants and have a small flock of bustling, bright yellow, American goldfinches explode from seed heads carrying off the yellow gold of summer on their rollercoaster flights of fall.
