INDIANAPOLIS — Former Steuben County resident Brad Bumgardner received the James H. Mason Service Award at the annual membership meeting of the Indiana Audubon Society at Fort Harrison State Park.
Bumgardner, executive director of Indiana Audubon Society, received the Mason award for his years of volunteer service to the organization.
"For over 10 years, Bumgardner has exhibited his own dedication to the society by connecting people to birds," said a news release from the Indiana Audubon Society.
Bumgardner worked at Pokagon State Park before serving as lead interpretive naturalist at Indiana Dunes State Park. He is the current chair of the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival, which was created during his tenure with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and occurs each year in mid-May.
Bumgardner is also a past recipient of Northwest Indiana’s 20 Under 40 Award in 2013.
Richard Maxey of Chesterton was the 2020 recipient of Indiana Audubon's Earl Brooks Conservation Award. Maxey was recognized for more than five years work in what is now the Westchester Migratory Bird Sanctuary. The former town dump site was converted to a bird sanctuary, which included removing invasive species, finding funding for trails and site infrastructure, and leading volunteer work groups to help establish a nonprofit land trust for the property.
"Maxey’s work was the driving force in the effort to transform the landscape into a welcoming habitat for bird life," says the news release.
Indiana Audubon Society’s mission is to stimulate interest in birds and their protection; to serve the needs of youth, civic, church, schools and other groups by providing information concerning birds; and to educate the public concerning the necessity for conserving and preserving Indiana’s natural heritage, its unique flora and fauna.
For more information about the awards or other Indiana Audubon projects, visit www.indianaaudubon.org.
