The dog days of summer, the long, hot, humid days of August, are here. Midday is not the best time to be out. We know it and wildlife knows it. Unless jobs require us to be outdoors, we look for indoor activities on oppressive August days.
If out exploring nature, dark woodlands are the best choices for hiking. Open areas, not so. Our yards with open spaces are much quieter when the hot sun sears. I still pause when on the back deck, but activity is light on sultry days. Earlier in midday heat, a couple of bees were working some nearby coneflowers and a tiger swallowtail butterfly flew a straight, determined line along the sunny edge of the woods and disappeared into its shade.
Birdlife has been light today, but now late afternoon shade from the roof finally covers the jelly feeder and activity resumes. House finches, a tufted titmouse and the intended guests to jelly feeders, two orioles, take turns at the sweet contents.
The orioles are two female orchard orioles. Female orchards sport this ever so soft-looking and complete lemon-yellow plumage that just says summer sun. In the bright sun it washes out and screams hot, but now in the shade it softens and looks a comfortable warm yellow.
The feeders aside, the summer deck surroundings have offered room as much as board. In the grapevine atop the downspout at the deck steps, a pair of doves settled into a flimsy nest in late spring. Something didn’t sit well and even with their spartan needs, they moved off to another site. Too much deck activity possibly.
My deck times are mostly early morning and evening, times when birds are more active. This year for the first time in 22 years, I noted a pair of nesting song sparrows moving in and out of the two low-growing junipers off the deck’s edge. It is perfect cover. The junipers are much fuller and spread down over the rock wall, out into the yard, and in through deck railings.
I first noticed the male song sparrow the second week of May. How could I not, as he continually moved from deck chairs, railings and shrubbery to bump against porch windows giving notice to the potential intruder, turning out to be just his reflection. It is a tough lesson for birds to learn and I think some never figure it out, “Hey, that’s just me ….”
The basically small, brown song sparrow has a heavily streaked breast, punctuated with a dark center spot. Its most beautiful call and song are reflected in both its common name and its scientific, Melospiza melodia. Even a non-ornithologist would have to assume a bird with that scientific name would have a wonderful song.
With an incubation time of 12 days and young in the nest just another 10, the sparrow family has fledged and moved on. It’s possible they might have one or two more broods, but never in the same nest and this summer, apparently, not in the same shrubs. I miss the male’s nervous energy, trips with food for young, and its beautiful call.
Silence never lasts long on the summer deck. By the middle of June, a pair of house wrens took a liking to this old, dilapidated bird house on the deck’s far corner. Well, first the male did, as male wrens start several nests, then the female checks them all out and picks one.
This nest was the one she determined suitable, and activity continued with more trips with twigs by the male. Research shows females finish lining the nests with softer fibers. The gentlemanly male wrens bring food to incubating females. About two weeks later more trips were made with food for the young. Wrens, too, can have a couple of broods, so this pair may now be off creating more wrens in another nest cavity.
It’s early August. The song sparrows and house wrens make only occasional appearances. They both like the grapevine garland with little white lights entwined, made by my sweet Jackie now more than five years ago. The birds scoot down and among the vines, looking for insect morsels, maybe to eat on the spot, maybe to take back to waiting and hungry young.
The deck activity will continue and soon will be joined overhead by growing flocks of late August blackbirds as family groups gather before fall migration. They will fly over, occasionally dropping into oak treetops for a short roost. In a swoosh the rise and depart, leaving the back deck momentarily silent on another warm August day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.