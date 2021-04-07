INDIANAPOLIS — The DNR Division of State Parks recently honored volunteers, partners, and employees for their commitment to conserve, manage and interpret resources while creating memorable experiences for guests in 2020.
Among the honorees was Tom Peet, who was named Inns Employee of the Year. He is a manager with the Inns, working with properties across the state.
Peet, of Auburn, was honored for serving on the planning teams for the division’s professional staff training and DNR’s Junior Achievement JobSpark participation, and filling in at inns.
Peet had previously served as assistant manager then manager at Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park.
Peet also serves on the Steuben County Innkeeper’s Tax Commission board, which sets fiscal policy for the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
Outstanding Volunteer Awards were given to two Hoosiers who shared their time and expertise with Indiana State Park properties.
Bruce Fisher of Ramsey was recognized for his service at Hickory Hollow Nature Center at O’Bannon Woods State Park. He contributed nearly 700 hours, caring for the live hellbender exhibit and the oxen that power the park’s historic haypress, among other duties.
Charlie and Mary Lou Simpson of Osceola volunteered as campground hosts at Potato Creek State Park. Throughout their stay they helped with a variety of park woodworking and construction in addition to cleaning campground fire rings, monitoring campsites, and welcoming campers.
Partnership Awards recognize cooperative efforts by a property and a community organization to support projects and facilities that serve property guests. Two were presented:
The Friends of McCormick’s Creek spearheaded a fundraising campaign to restore the park’s fire tower. More than $100,000 was raised. The group’s efforts in partnership with McCormick’s Creek State Park staff allowed the restoration and an entry plaza to be completed and opened to the public.
A Year to Volunteer was recognized for work on projects in partnership with Versailles State Park staff, including construction of a large observation deck at Bradt Natural Area, trail construction, replacement of flooring in the group camp recreation hall and other projects. This group, led by Char and Phil Roos, brought skilled volunteers from across the country to complete these projects.
Indiana Dunes State Park staff members were honored with the Property Achievement Award for completing the Trail 3 wetland boardwalk restoration in a team effort that included demolition, installation of 2,561 feet of new modular segments, signage and observation deck construction.
The Resource Stewardship Award was presented to the staff members at Patoka Lake for managing more than 1,500 acres of the property through prescribed fire, shoreline management and habitat restoration, as well as major improvements in the crop lease program, and continued work to strengthen partnerships with local conservation groups. Awards were also presented to several individual State Parks employees.
Numerous other individuals were also honored. They included one who has ties to Pokagon State Park.
Milt Grissom of Grissom Commercial Real Estate, Franklin, received a Special Recognition Award for donating a significant supply of office furnishings that could be used at DNR properties across the state. Grissom used to be the assistant property manager at Pokagon State Park during the 1980s.
