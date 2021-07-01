Chain O’Lakes State Park, Pokagon State Park and the Trine State Recreation Area offer interpretive programs for a range of ages.
Entry fees for state parks are $7 for in-state vehicles, $9 for out of state.
Here are some upcoming events for the state properties.
Today
• Incredible Insects, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Stanley Schoolhouse, 11 a.m.
• Leaf Identification, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Sand Lake Nature Center, 2 p.m.
• Fort Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops, Pokagon State Park, Potowatomi Inn Lawn, 7:30 p.m., in case of inclement weather the performance will move to Angola High School
Friday, July 2
• Lake Looking, Pokagon State Park, Potowatomi Inn main entrance, 9:30 a.m.
• Beautiful Bowen, Chain O’Lakes State Park, parking lot of Bowen Lake, 10 a.m.
• Feathered Friends Friday, Pokagon State Park, Nature Center lawn, 11 a.m.
• Black Rat Snake, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Nature Center, 12 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
• Glacial Gliders Hike, Chain O’Lakes State Park, beach and Nature Center parking lot, 9 a.m.
• Bike Parade Decoration Station, Pokagon State Park, campground amphitheater, 10 a.m., supplies are limited
• Patriotic Tye-Dye Fun, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Sand Lake Nature Center, 1 p.m.. Chain O’Lakes shirts will be for sale for $10 to be tye-dyed, cash only while supplies last
• Critters on the Lawn, Pokagon State Park, Nature Center lawn, 2 p.m.
• Bike Parade Decoration Contest, Pokagon State Park, campground amphitheater, 4:30 p.m., children 12 and under eligible for one of four prizes, children 13 and older eligible for one prize
• Patriotic Bike Parade, Pokagon State Park, campground amphitheater, 5 p.m. through campgrounds 3 and 5, helmets required
• Fireworks by the Lake James Association, Pokagon State Park, Potowatomi Inn lawn, Dusk
Sunday, July 4
• Campground Coffee Hour, Pokagon State Park, camper store, 9:30 a.m.
• Skunk Cabbage Hike, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Stanley Schoolhouse, 10 a.m.
• Turtle Time, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Stanley Schoolhouse, 1 p.m.
• Pokagon’s Pollinators, Pokagon State Park, Nature Center lawn, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
• Wayback Wednesday Get to Know the CCC Shelter, Pokagon State Park, CCC Shelter, 10 a.m.
Thursday, July 8
• Wetland Wildlife, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Stanley Schoolhouse parking lot, 10 a.m.
• Turtle Time, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Stanley Schoolhouse, 2 p.m.
• Stories of the Underground Railroad, Pokagon State Park, Nature Center, 8 p.m., registration required
Friday, July 9
• Life Under a Log, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Stanley Schoolhouse, 11 a.m.
• Prairie Hike, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Stanley Schoolhouse, 1 p.m.
• Black Rat Snake, Chain O’Lakes State Park, campground interpretive area, 7 p.m.
• Sounds of the Night, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Nature Center, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
• Colors in Nature, Chain O’Lakes State Park, campground interpretive area, 11 a.m.
• Tree Cookies, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Nature Center, 1 p.m.
• Summer Scavenger Hunt, Pokagon State Park, Nature Center, 1 p.m.
• Wacky Woodpeckers, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Stanley Schoolhouse, 7 p.m.
• Campfire, Chain O’Lakes State Park, Stanley Schoolhouse, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
• Sunday Morning Bird Walk, Pokagon State Park, sun deck of the Potowatomi Inn, 8:30 a.m.
• Wings of Life Documentary, Pokagon State Park, Nature Center auditorium, 1 p.m.
