WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is hosting a week-long summer camp for upcoming high school juniors and seniors to learn about the broad world of conservation through Conservation Leadership School.
Students will camp overnight at and explore the 1,189-acre nature preserve during June 6-10.
Students will canoe across glacial lakes, run a community nature event and get a taste of careers like botany, land management, environmental education and sustainable farming. They will enjoy an educational and rejuvenating week with peers and professionals passionate about the natural world.
The entire camp costs $25, which includes meals and lodging, and full scholarships are available. Interested students need to fill out an application online and have a teacher or mentor submit a short letter of recommendation by May 2 at goshen.edu/merrylea/cls.
Throughout the week, CLS students are surrounded by Merry Lea’s forests, prairies, wetlands, sustainable farm and other ecosystems. This not only provides the immersive learning setting for the program, but is also the backdrop for everyday connections to the plant and animal inhabitants of these landscapes.
“After witnessing bird banding (at Merry Lea), I instantly (found) ... the process fascinating, but it is also a major effort in environmental preservation,” described one participant from 2020. “Personally, I’m going to pursue further research and maybe look into volunteer work. And I implore you all to do the same. I promise it’s worth it!”
A main goal of this program is for young people to become better equipped to serve as leaders in environmental settings.
“I think it is very important to lead by example, showing that it is possible and plausible to live sustainably,” said one participant from a previous year. “Showing leadership means setting an example for people to follow. It means being the first one to step up and do something about a problem,” reflected another student.
More details can be found on our website at goshen.edu/merrylea/cls.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or 799-5869.
