ST. JOE — The Northeast Indiana Pheasants Forever Chapter 182 annual youth pheasant hunt will be held Dec. 4 at the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club in St. Joe.
The “put-and-take” style hunt is sponsored by Northeast Indiana Pheasants Forever Chapter 182 in cooperation with the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club.
In addition to the hunt, the participants will receive instructions on shot gunning and trap shooting. Coffee and donuts provided in the morning and lunch is provided at noon.
Youth 16 and under will be allowed to participate. Parents are encouraged to attend but will not be allowed to participate in the youth pheasant hunt and trap shooting activities. There is no cost to the youth participants for this day of fun and learning, but the number of participants is limited.
To apply for participation in this hunt, contact Phyllis Kendall, 23036 N. County Line Road E, Spencerville or by email at pakendall@yahoo.com or by phone at 437-4064.
