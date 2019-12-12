As snow begins to fall, the ACRES land management crew gets ready to curl up with hot chocolate around the office fireplace where they will enter hibernation, a state of deep sleep maintained until early spring … ah … just kidding.
The ACRES Land Management crew is hard at work during winter treating invasives, managing properties and preparing for the next growing season.
“It’s a misconception that we slow down during wintertime,” said Land Management Specialist Evan Hill. “If anything, we’ve become even busier! We’re still managing invasive species, running the forestry mulcher, maintaining trails and surveying properties.”
Seasonal solutions
Director of Land Management Casey Jones explains that winter is a great time to treat woody invasive species like bush honeysuckle and autumn olive, due to their seasonal cycle.
As weather cools, plants begin to store nutrients in their roots, similarly to how animals begin to store fat for hibernation. By the first snowfall, trees and many other woody plants have lost their foliage, leaving behind a branchy, dormant skeleton. Since spraying herbicide on nonnative plant leaves is not a winter time option, land management switches to a method called “cut stump treatment.” The team cuts bushy invasives down, applying herbicide directly to the exposed stump. And these plants continue moving nutrients to their roots — while also taking up the herbicide, aiding in their own eradication.
This cut stump method is a useful wintertime solution since it is nearly impossible to cause collateral damage, clearly safer than foliar spraying for surrounding habitat. This treatment is less efficient during the growing season when plants are pushing out nutrients into stem and leaf growth, and not taking much back into their roots.
The winter grind
During winter, you can hear the ACRES forestry mulching machine running, cutting down dense patches of woody invasive brush. Using this machine in winter gives a clear advantage: we can see through dense patches of brush because they are leafless. The clearer view keeps us from causing unintended damage to adjacent plant life. At this time of year, many animals are dormant or hibernating, so our work is less harmful to them as well.
Staying on the trails
Land management continues maintaining trails in winter. As storms roll through and heavy ice and snow weigh down branches, trees fall on the trails.
“It’s surprising, but we use our chainsaws more in winter than any other season,” said Matt Dunno, land management specialist.
Checking boundaries
In winter, it’s also easier for the land management crew to walk through a dormant, leafless forest monitoring and surveying properties. The team confirms property boundaries through mapping programs using the global positioning system with geographic information system.
“We are managing and observing ACRES’ properties year round. We just have different strategies during different seasons,” said Casey Jones. “For example, we focus on tree plantings and evaluating the past year’s work in spring, while we do more species surveys in summer.”
Share the trails
You’re invited to share the trails at First Hikes at multiple times and locations.
At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, join fellow trail enthusiasts at Wing Haven Nature Preserve, 180 W. C.R. 400N, Angola, for a hike and hot cocoa. Visit acreslandtrust.org/events for other First Hike events.
ACRES Land Trust protects natural places and working lands forever, with member support. You can help: acreslandtrust.org.
