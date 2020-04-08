LAGRANGE — “The Lonely Satyr” will begin circulating this year.
The electronic newsletter is a new effort by Leslie Arnold, a naturalist for LaGrange County Parks and Recreation.
“I’ve had the idea for about a year now and I decided it was a good time to act,” said Arnold. “It seemed like I was always hearing about butterfly programs or workshops after I’d just missed them. I want to give the butterfly community an electronic bulletin board — a place to say, ‘Look what I saw’ and ‘I hope to see you at this cool activity coming up.’”
Arnold monitors butterflies at Duff Lake Fen, part of Pine Knob Park in Howe.
This is the sixth year for butterfly monitoring on routes in northeastern Indiana through Blue Heron Ministries and the Michigan Butterfly Network. Overseen by Blue Heron’s John Brittenham, volunteers identify and count species during the summer months. They are conducting citizen science — documenting the date, wind, temperature, cloud cover and other variables along with the butterflies they see. Routes are created and logged with the Michigan Butterfly Network, part of the North American Butterfly Monitoring Network, based at the Kalamazoo Nature Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Some of the butterfly counters have scribes that travel the trails with them. There are others who like to photograph or study butterflies.
“The Lonely Satyr” is for all of them.
The newsletter is dedicated to LaGrange, Steuben, Elkhart, Noble and Whitley County butterfly stories, but all regional information will be accepted.
The newsletter’s goals are to “record the abundance and distribution of butterflies in our area” and “to promote butterfly programs, workshops, walks, etc. in our area,” says a call-out for contributions.
The deadline for the first newsletter is April 15. Email news and observations to larnold@lagrangecounty.org or send them by mail to Maple Wood Nature Center, 505 W. 700S, Wolcottville IN 46795. Arnold’s office number is 463-4022.
Pictures are welcomed with as many pertinent details on the sighting as possible.
“I hope people will find enjoyment in the newsletter and be able to connect to other butterfly fans,” said Arnold, who has been the naturalist for the LaGrange County parks department for just over a year.
“I was a seasonal naturalist at various Indiana State Parks and other county parks for approximately a decade prior,” said Arnold. “I fell in love with butterflies about seven years ago when I worked at Chain O’ Lakes State Park. Don Gorney invited me along on a butterfly count with some annual park visitors known as the ‘butterfly family.’ I have been hooked ever since and I am excited to learn more every year. I am extremely grateful to Don.”
At this time, there is no dedicated network for Indiana butterfly counters, so area volunteers submit their counts through the Michigan Butterfly Network. However, the more Indiana butterfly lovers communicate and unite, the better the chance the Hoosier state will find itself more visibly on the North American butterfly map.
