Beginning in mid-April for a few weeks each spring, winding rural driveways are transformed by the sea of white blossoms, drifting down like (hopefully) long-forgotten snowflakes.
City parks and downtown streetscapes are also common stages for these springtime blooms to appear. Almost everywhere we look, as April comes to a close, we see trees decked out like a bride on her wedding day, dazzling in white.
These innocent looking trees are not as benign as they appear, however, for they are Callery pear trees (Pyrus calleryana). Like many shady characters, Pyrus calleryana hides itself behind names other than just Callery pear, so familiarize yourself with its aliases: Bradford pears, Cleveland Select, Autumn Blaze, Aristocrat, and Chanticleer refer to the same tree species — all of which are invasive.
Wait. What does invasive mean exactly?
This brings us to a place where we need to define some terms. What makes a species invasive? Well, that leads to the question about what separates native species from alien species, so let us start there. Native species are generally thought of as species that were here before Europeans migrated to this area. In other words, species native to DeKalb County have been growing here for thousands and thousands of years. Enough time for them to co-evolve with other species.
One popular example of this co-evolution is between common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) and monarchs (Danaus plexippus). Milkweed plants defend themselves from hungry, munching critters by producing cardenolides, or heart-stopping compounds. Inducing heart failure is a great way to keep others away from you. Yet, most of us can picture a very hungry monarch caterpillar happily chomp-chomping her way through big leafy milkweed greens.
How is it that these teeny-tiny first instars (that’s the fancy name for the smallest of the caterpillar’s stages) can thrive on such a toxic buffet? Well, monarchs have specially adapted enzymes that are virtually immune to the toxic effects of the milkweed. This nearly-magical ability happened over many thousands of years of evolving together.
What happens, though, when we see that bright orange daylily (Hemerocallis fulva) calling our name from the garden aisle and we bring it home and plop it down next to some sunny daffodils? Sadly, neither the daylilies nor daffodils are native to Indiana. They are not even native to North America. These are examples of alien species. In other words, they do not belong here and, more importantly, they did not evolve here and so few, if any, of our native insects, birds, or mammals are helped by having these alien, non-natives in our landscaping. The orange daylilies (tiger/ditch lilies) are native to Asia and likely do a world of good for their Asian pollinators, but sadly that is not the case when they are in Indiana.
Sometimes when alien species arrive on our shores, either intentionally (when autumn olive was imported and promoted for use along roadsides as wildlife cover — oops) or accidentally (like zebra mussels hitching a ride to the Great Lakes via boats) they are so happy with their newly adopted homes that they flourish. With no predators that evolved with them, they have nothing to keep them in check. They reproduce quickly and damage the native species in the surrounding area. These are invasive species.
Just to be clear, not all alien species are invasive. Tulips, for instance, tend to stay where they are planted and not multiply, so they are relatively harmless aliens. (By the way, tulips are not even native to Holland. They grow wild in a portion of Southern Europe and around the Tian Shan mountain region of Central Asia.)
The beautiful tulips, though, grow well-behaved in stark contrast to Callery pear trees, which choke out native plants and can quickly become the sole species in wooded areas. The pea-sized fruits of the invasive Callery pears just happens to be loved by European starlings (another invasive species) and those starlings are skilled laborers, planting Callery pears wherever they fly, including into wooded areas and precious nature preserves.
Some skeptics may counter with, “But I don’t have a forest of Callery pear trees in my yard!” True. If we dig deeper, or more accurately, get lower, though, you will notice what could best be described as muddy-brown, hard blueberries scattered around the lawn. These seedy fruits are opportunists and will start growing a baby Callery pear practically wherever they land in your yard. Most of them, however, are getting mowed down often enough that they are rarely noticed.
According to the resource manager of a federal property in Martin County, they are spending over a $100,000 a year just to manage their infestations of Callery pears. Is that how we want our tax dollars spent, on something that is perfectly preventable?
If you need a final push to reconsider planting invasive Callery pears, which are still legal to buy in Indiana, they do have other unpleasant traits to dissuade you as spring planting fever sets in. These invasive trees are often subject to storm damage, given their weak branching structure, and some people describe their scent as reminiscent of rotting meat.
So hopefully at this point you might be asking, “What do I plant instead?” Some beloved Indiana natives include wild plum (Prunus Americana), Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) and black cherry (Prunus serotine). They also act as natural bird feeders, so you may get the added bonus of seeing splashy Baltimore orioles, bluebirds and cardinals feasting on the gourmet meals you have provided them.
Has your interest in native landscapes been piqued, yet? If so, please join the Northeast chapter of the Indiana Native Plant Society for a walk around downtown Auburn on Saturday, June 27 at 3 p.m. to find out who has been incorporating natives into their landscape. For more information on this event, please follow the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NortheastINPS.
You can also start talking to stores that sell plants and ask them to sell more trees and flowers that are native to northeast Indiana. You can join the INPS’ Facebook group to ask plant identification questions. You can share your newfound knowledge on natives, aliens, and invasives with others to help grow the awareness about why “growing native” matters.
Lastly, you can support both local Dekalb county businesses and local wildlife when you purchase native alternatives from Riverview Native Nursery. You can speak to Master Gardener and nursery-owner, Martha Bishop Ferguson by calling 260-704-5092 or visiting the website at: https://www.riverviewnativenursery.com
