Fish of the Year award winners for 2022
Each year anglers from around the state submit their biggest catches from Indiana waters hoping they will top the list for their species.
Winning entries for Fish of the Year are determined by the total length of the fish. Participants are required to submit information about their fish, including where they caught it and the bait they used. They must also include a photo documenting the measured length of the fish.
In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions included numerous entries for popular species such as largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
To view the full list of winners and learn more about how to participate in the Fish of the Year program, visit on.IN.gov/RecordFish.
2-for-1 deal at inns
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering a two-for-one special at inns and cabins through March 2.
Turkey Run, Abe Martin Lodge (in Brown County State Park) and Potawatomi Inn (in Pokagon State Park) offer cabins as well as lodge rooms.
Stay two nights for the price of one, Sunday-Thursday only, now through March 2.
Call to reserve at 877-LODGES1.
Virtual run slated
Inspired by “Happy Painter” Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, Indiana State Parks and the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation are partnering with the Michigan DNR to stage the virtual Run for the Trees/Happy Little (Virtual) 5K between Earth Day and Arbor Day.
In Indiana, proceeds will be used to fund projects at Indiana State Parks related to forest health, tree planting, invasive species removal and other stewardship-related projects through the INRF.
Participants will receive a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, a commemorative race bib number, and a finisher’s medal, similar to what participants in an in-person event traditionally get.
To learn more and sign up by the deadline of March 1, see runsignup.com/happytrees, where you can also make additional donations to the cause.
