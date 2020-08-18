Women4Change is looking for volunteers to help get more Hoosiers to cast ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
The non-partisan, grassroots organization advocates for women’s economic stability, women’s health, sexual assault laws and fair voting practices. It hosts programming throughout the year on those topics in an effort to engage Hoosiers in issues that matter to them and educate them on the public policy changes necessary to make change.
“The ballot box is a powerful engine for change, but citizens can’t leverage that power if they don’t vote,” said Rima Shahid, executive director of Women4Change. In Indiana, a little more than half of registered voters typically cast ballots (58% voted in the 2016 general election). Nearly one-third of Hoosiers who are eligible to vote are not even registered.”
“Voters are leaving a lot of power on the sidelines,” Shahid said. “With enough volunteers, we can help Hoosiers put that power into play and move Indiana forward.”
Volunteers will help make phone calls, write postcards and send texts to encourage Hoosiers to register and vote. Volunteers can work from their homes. Learn more at www.women4changeindiana.org/vote.
In addition to educational programming and getting out the vote, Women4Change works with Indiana legislators and advocates for key issues. Current activities include the following.
Women’s economic stability — Women4Change supports paid family leave and pregnancy accommodations, ending inequitable sales taxes on menstrual products, and eliminating the law that making it legal to ask a wage-history question in job searches.
Women’s health — Women4Change supports policies that promote women’s health, including birth control, expanded use of doulas and increased public health funding. It opposes policies that limit women’s reproductive health freedom.
Sexual assault laws — Women4Change supports legislation that defines consent for sex, in addition to increased training of state officials on sexual misconduct, and the elimination of the law that gives employers final veto power on whether a workplace sexual assault case can be filed in court.
Fair voting practices — Women4Change supports establishing redistricting standards for congressional and state legislative districts in order to increase the number of competitive districts, as well as voter turnout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.