I try to fill the feeders late afternoon, both for those birds looking to fuel up before they settle for the evening, and for those out at first light looking to replenish spent energy from the cold night.
A few times the past couple of weeks, when I round the corner of the house and approach the feeders and surrounding shrubs and trees, I startle and flush birds from this low-growing blue juniper between the house and feeders. The first time it startled me. It is not uncommon to have a few birds in this landscape conifer or seeking shelter below it. But this time, there were enough of them, maybe 15-20, when they all took flight, their sudden, explosive, wingbeats produced a loud “WHOOSH” and off went this loose cloud of little brown birds.
It was so noticeable, I stopped in my tracks and watched them. I took another step and “WHOOOSH” off went another small flock. I thought, “Wow, I don’t recall that many birds in this shrub before.” Another step and third “WHOOOSH” of birds. I smiled wondering how many more birds could possibly be hunkered down in this one bush.
There were no more. I surmised they were mostly house sparrows, with a few tree sparrows and juncos included. I’ve been having a large group of house sparrows lately, much to my chagrin, as I would rather provide food and observe our native species. So be it. I get the non-native house finches too, but not in as large of numbers. Winter makes for strange bedfellows and the feathered friends become more so, as they belly up to the feeder bar and bed down for the night in surrounding bushes.
Birds will roost year-round when not actively feeding or tending to nests and young. We think of it as a nighttime endeavor, but they roost in quiet times, too, during the day, especially nighttime birds like owls and whip-poor-wills.
Winter roosts become group affairs. I recall a November visit to Turkey Run State Park years ago. An early morning walk revealed a large group of turkey vultures exiting a grove of tall spruce trees where they had spent the night.
During the summer, we have a couple pairs of mourning doves nesting on the property. Come winter, they no longer nest or pair bond and join other doves for group living and survival. It dawned on me recently I have seen no doves for quite some time. Then one day last week a group of about 30 descended upon the feeding area. Some were on the cross bars, some on the ground, and further out in the walnut tree, another dozen or more lined bare branches.
We had our Pokagon Christmas Bird Count a few weeks ago. It took our team all day before we saw two mourning doves. Another team recorded 108 mourning doves, in three groups, one group with 103 of them! Clearly these 103 birds of a feather were flocking together as one roost.
At this year’s Pigeon River Christmas Bird Count our team did not record one mourning dove, even though much of our area is the state wildlife refuge where they manage for such. In our assigned 44-square mile area, there had to be at least one mourning dove! There were likely many, we just did not find their roosts.
I sometimes surprise a roost of doves. It happens some evenings when I walk our trails and pass by or through a grove of pines or spruces. I surprise the doves and they quickly surprise me when they burst from their evergreen cover. They make two sounds. One is the whoosh of wingbeats in air and the other is a high-pitched whistling they create when air rushes and vibrates over the tips of stiff wing feathers.
Doves have a soft, sweet, cooing call. They don’t vocalize a sharp, alarming call when faced with danger, as crows, bluejays, chickadees, titmice, robins, and others do. To compensate for their soft voice, they produce this wing whistling sound. They fly other times not making this sound but do make it when alarmed. It may not be intentional; it could be with just the vigor and excitement when they bolt the roost.
Other birds roost deep within tree branches or down towards the bottom of grass clumps and thorned brambles. The more snow the better to conceal these roosts and offer protection from wind and cold. I enjoy a flock of tree sparrows emerging from the low plant jungle on a cold winter morn. So charming is their tinkling call to an awaking world.
Still others return to roost in familiar cavities if those are areas where they nest in spring. I’ve walked by winter bluebird boxes thinking they are empty only to have a startled downy woodpecker pop out and take flight.
I saw a photo once of about a dozen bluebirds in a box, huddled blue shoulder to blue shoulder, brooding, roosting together to stay warm on a cold winter day.
This has been a winter for us to roost. Find your spot to shelter down. I promise I won’t come startle you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.